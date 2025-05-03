Pune Weather Update: City Likely to See Light Rainfall as IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Maharashtra on May 4-5

Pune has experienced daytime temperatures above 40 degree C for nearly 14 days, the highest number of such days in over a decade. Nighttime temperatures in April were also consistently higher than usual. May began on a hot note, with daytime temperatures remaining around 2 degree C above normal.

In Pune, residents can expect light showers and overcast conditions on May 4 and 5, according to senior meteorologists at IMD Pune. Temperatures in the city are likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the intense summer heat.

On May 2, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degree C, which is 2.1 degree C above average. On May 1, Shivajinagar recorded 41.2 degree C, marking the highest May temperature since 2019 and the second highest in the last 10 years. Dhamdhere, a locality in Pune, recorded an unusually high nighttime temperature of 30.2 degree C, which is under investigation by the IMD.

Maharashtra is likely to get some relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall and a drop in temperature across several parts of the state starting May 3. IMD has issued an yellow alert for Vidarbha, north-central Maharashtra, and parts of Konkan from May 3 to 5, indicating the possibility of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h.