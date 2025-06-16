Pune Weather Update: City Likely to Witness Light to Moderate Rainfall Till Thursday, Orange Alert for Western Maharashtra's Ghat Region

Pune is receiving heavy rainfall since last night and this will continue throughout the week. As per the IMD reports generally cloudy skies along with light to moderate rain in the city until Thursday. However, over weekend the rainfall may decrease. "Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening. Light rain very likely," said weather department.



Western Maharashtra's ghat region, including Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara, is under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall. Raigad is under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Monday. Weather department has issued a red alert for several coastal districts in Maharashtra as extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours. The warning primarily covers parts of the Konkan region, with Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg predicted to experience intense downpours.

Civic authorities have advised residents, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel. Emergency response teams are on standby to deal with any untoward incidents arising from the adverse weather conditions.