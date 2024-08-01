Pune Weather Update: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall, Orange Alert Issued For the Next Three Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune from August 1 to August 3 as the city experiences ongoing heavy rainfall. According to data from the Pune Collector's Office, Pune received 365.5 mm of rainfall over 16 days in July.

The IMD forecasts heavy rain in the ghats and isolated areas, with moderate rainfall expected in the city for the upcoming week. The district administration has advised residents to stay safe and avoid visiting ghat areas over the next two days.