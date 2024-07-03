Pune Weather Update: Dry Spells Persist in City, Moderate Rainfall Expected in Coming Week

Pune continues to experience dry spells, but relief may be on the horizon as per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast. From July 3 to July 8, moderate rain is expected with cloudy skies. Currently, the city has received an average of 13 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, accompanied by mostly cloudy days and light evening showers.

The ghat sections have seen substantial rainfall this week, prompting authorities to urge commuters to take necessary precautions while traveling.

The maximum temperature recorded on July 02 was 29 degrees Celsius, while the IMD forecast suggests the maximum temperature to range between 29.0 to 30.0 degrees Celsius.