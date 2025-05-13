Pune Weather Update: Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain Cause Traffic Congestion, Power Outages

From past few days Mumbai, Pune and various parts of Maharashtra are experiencing rainfall, giving relief to scorching heatwave. On Tuesday morning Pune received rain accompanied by gusty winds. The Heavy rains lashed many parts of the city around 11 am. Heavy rains in Kothrud, Sun City Road, Sinhagad Road, Dhayri Phata, Kondhwa, and Aundh Road areas have caused power disruptions and traffic congestion, despite providing relief from the heat. Thundershowers are occurring in some areas.

The city has been enduring unbearable heat for the past two days, but relief arrived on Monday (12th) afternoon when the weather turned cloudy. Around 5 PM, clouds gathered in the sky, and unseasonal rains began, accompanied by thunder. The rain showers provided much-needed respite to Pune residents from the oppressive heat. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain with occasional lightning and thunder in isolated parts of the city until May 18. The rain created a refreshing atmosphere, and many Pune residents enjoyed the coolness of the heavy downpour. However, traffic slowed down on the roads due to the rain, and light showers were also observed in some suburban areas.

While the rain brought relief, it also made the roads slippery in many parts of the city. This led to incidents of two-wheelers skidding, so riders are urged to be cautious while navigating the wet roads. The roads will take time to dry, as continuous rain is needed to clear the slippery conditions caused by oil, dust, and carbon buildup from tires.