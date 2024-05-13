Pune Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Forecasted from May 13-19

The Koregaon region in Pune is bracing for a bout of intense weather, as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are forecasted from May 13 to May 19. During this period, temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 33.0 and 37.0 degrees Celsius. Preceding this forecast, on May 12, Koregaon experienced a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius, alongside 52 per cent humidity and 4mm of rainfall.

In the NDA region, May 12 saw a peak temperature of 32.0 degrees Celsius, coupled with no recorded rainfall and a relative humidity of 51 percent. Looking ahead, the IMD forecast indicates that temperatures will range from 33.0 to 37.0 degrees Celsius, with thunderstorms and rainfall anticipated from May 12 to May 18.

The Lohegaon Airport region recorded a maximum temperature of 31.0 degrees celsius on May 12 with 45 per cent relative humidity and 1.6mm rainfall, while the IMD predicts the maximum temperature to range between 33.0 to 36.0 degrees Celsius from May 13 to May 19 with rains and thunderstorm.

The Pashan and Shivajinagar areas recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees celsius on May 12 while the maximum temperature is predicted to range between 32.0 to 37.0 degrees celsius with rains and thunderstorms from May 13 to May 19.

