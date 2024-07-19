Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Forecast, Heavy Showers Expected In Ghat Sections

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall forecast for Pune, predicting a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain from July 19 to July 24. Isolated areas and ghat sections are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In the past 24 hours, the Koregaon area received 1.8 mm of rainfall, with a maximum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius. The NDA region experienced 3 mm of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall in the NDA region from July 19 to July 25.

Meanwhile, the Lohegaon Airport received 0.4 mm of rainfall with a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius. The Pashan area recorded 2 mm of rainfall with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, while the Shivajinagar area also received 2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.