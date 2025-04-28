Pune Weather Update: Intense Heat to Persist, No Relief Expected Despite Cloudy Skies Till May 2

Pune, Maharashtra (April 28, 2025): The intense heat in Pune is expected to continue for the next several days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting daytime temperatures between 39 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius till May 2. According to the reports, cloudy skies are expected from April 30 to May 2. However, IMD warned that the cloud cover will not bring significant relief during the daytime.

"There is a possibility of moisture incursion over Madhya Maharashtra, which includes Pune district, due to the trough line presence over the state. Therefore, there will be cloudy conditions over the city on some days in the coming days. But it will not reduce the overall heat intensity of the day. Some respite from the scorching heat will be there in the evening hours," said SD Sanap, a scientist with IMD Pune, as quoted by Times of India.

For the past two weeks, Pune’s temperatures have regularly crossed the 40-degree mark. On Sunday, Lohgaon recorded the highest temperature in the state at 42.8 degrees Celsius. This was 4.1 degrees higher than the normal average for this time of year. Shivajinagar also saw temperatures rise to 40.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees above the usual mark. Pashan reported a temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius after a brief dip in recent days. Other areas in the city, including Lavale and Magarpatta, recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius and 39.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

As the heatwave persists, residents are asked to stay alert and protect themselves from the extreme weather conditions.