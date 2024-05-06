Pune Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Likely To Reach 42 Degrees Celsius in the Coming Week

The Indian Meteorological Department’s Pune observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius on May 05 in the Koregaon region. However, forecast suggests that the maximum temperature is likely to range between 41.0 degrees Celsius and 42.0 degrees Celsius from May 06 to May 12.

The NDA region recorded a maximum temperature of 39.0 degrees Celsius while the IMD forecast states that the maximum temperature may go up to 40.0 degrees Celsius from May 06 to May 12. The Lohegaon Airport region recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius on May 05, the maximum temperature may hover between 40.0 degrees Celsius to 42.0 degrees Celsius from May 06 to May 12 as per the IMD forecast.

The Pashan and Shivajinagar region recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius on May 05, the maximum temperature may range between 39.0 degrees Celsius to 41.0 degrees Celsius in the coming week.