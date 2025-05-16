Pune Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorm Predicted For Next 4 Hours

Pune Rains: Monsson department has predicted heavy rains in Pune, Satara, Raigad and Nashik for the next three to four hours. Strong winds, lightning and thundershowers have been predicted in the state for the next four hours. A warning of thunderstorms has been issued for 13 districts of Maharashtra in the next 4 hours.

Moderate rains with lightning and strong winds blowing at a speed of 50 kmph are expected in the districts of Pune, Satara, Ahilyanagar, Raigad, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On the other hand, light rains with lightning are also likely in the districts of Jalgaon, Jalna, Beed, Solapur, Sangli, Sindhudurg and Dharashiv. The wind speed in these areas will be 40 kmph. The Meteorological Department has appealed to the citizens to be alert and take necessary precautions during this period.

Pre-monsoon rains to increase in intensity in 14 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast pre-monsoon showers across Mumbai, the Konkan region, and the rest of Maharashtra for the next 15 days, leading up to the expected arrival of the monsoon in Kerala. This period is anticipated to bring thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and potential storm activity. This rainfall is specifically identified as pre-monsoon rain, not monsoon rain itself.This weather pattern is attributed to the convergence of two cyclonic wind systems, one centered over the Arabian Sea and the other over Telangana.

The IMD anticipates a particularly significant impact on 14 districts within the state. These districts, expected to experience higher rainfall intensity, include Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.The IMD has issued an advisory urging farmers and the general public to remain vigilant. While the anticipated rainfall may benefit agricultural activities in certain areas, the advisory emphasizes the need for precautionary measures to mitigate potential damage from the predicted storm conditions. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the Konkan region, and local administrations have been directed to prepare accordingly.