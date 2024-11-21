Pune Weather Update: Temperature Hits 10-Degree Celsius as Cold Wave Sweeps Maharashtra

The cold wave is gradually increasing in the state, with a significant drop in minimum temperatures over the last two days. This has led to a noticeable chill in Pune, along with North Maharashtra and the rest of the state. The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the minimum temperatures will continue to drop over the next five days. Today, Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 10°C, causing residents to shiver from the cold. The temperature in Pune has even dropped lower than that of Mahabaleshwar.

Currently, there is a cyclonic wind system near the Comorin area in the Arabian Sea, and the wind conditions at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level are affecting the region. Additionally, wind patterns from the southeast Arabian Sea near Kerala are also influencing the weather. The minimum temperatures have dropped in many parts of the country, with a general decline of 1 to 2°C in both minimum and maximum temperatures.

In the past 24 hours, the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 8.1°C in Rishikesh. In Maharashtra, Pune recorded the lowest temperature of 12.2°C.

Minimum Temperatures in Pune (Thursday):

NDA: 10.8°C Haveli: 11.1°C Malin: 11.4°C Talegaon: 11.5°C Baramati: 11.8°C Shivajinagar: 12.2°C Hadapsar: 14.7°C Koregaon Park: 16.6°C Lonavala: 16.1°C Wadgaon Sheri: 18.2°C Magarpatta: 18.3°C

The minimum temperatures in Maharashtra are expected to rise gradually starting from November 23. Winds will change direction across the state, and the development of a low-pressure belt in the southeast Bay of Bengal will likely bring light rainfall to the southern and central parts of Maharashtra (including Pune) from the afternoon/evening of November 28. This light rain may persist for the next 3-4 days. — Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, Retired Meteorologist.