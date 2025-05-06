Pune: Weekly Water Cut in South Pune Cancelled After Public Outcry

Pune, Maharashtra (April 6, 2025): The water cut imposed once a week in south Pune has been lifted by the administration just a day after it was announced. Regular water supply will resume in the area starting Wednesday. This decision was made in response to protests from citizens and political leaders against the water cut.

Following an assessment of the situation, the Commissioner instructed the water supply department to immediately cancel the water cut. Last monsoon, the reservoirs were filled to capacity due to sufficient rainfall. Despite having enough water storage, the water cut was imposed due to a lack of planning and distribution issues, which led to criticism from residents of south Pune.

After the water cut was implemented for one day, residents reported a negative impact on water supply in the following two to three days. Political leaders, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, also demanded the cancellation of the decision.

Read Also | Nashik to Conduct Mock Drill Exercise on May 7; Full List of Locations and What Citizens Should Know

The Pune Municipal Corporation had decided to reduce water supply for one day a week in areas like Sinhgad Road and Satara Road, which depend on the Vadgaon water treatment plant. The decision was implemented starting Monday.

The affected areas included Dhayari, Sun City, Vadgaon Budruk, Hingne, Sahakar Nagar, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon Pathar, Datt Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth area, Agam Mandir, Katraj, and Kondhwa Budruk. After complaints about the water cut from some parts of south Pune, Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bhosale held discussions and, after reviewing available water storage and the rainfall situation, decided to cancel the water cut, according to Nandkishore Jagtap, head of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water supply department.