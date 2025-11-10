Pune: Wife Alleges Workplace Harassment Led Husband to Suicide; Two Booked for Abetment

A 50-year-old man from Pune allegedly died by suicide after struggling with severe financial difficulties following the loss of his job. The Ambegaon police have now registered an abetment to suicide case in this matter. The deceased, identified as Deepak Bobade, lived in Prestige Pacific Society in Dalvinagar, Katraj. His wife, Swati Bobade, approached the police, stating that her husband had been under intense mental pressure. Based on her complaint, the police have booked two individuals, Ajit Jadhav and Ravindra Raut, under relevant legal sections. Officials said Deepak once worked with a private share trading company, where the alleged harassment occurred.

According to police investigations, Deepak had worked at the company for around eight years. However, he was eventually removed from his position, which left him unemployed. The sudden job loss reportedly caused emotional distress, especially as the family depended on his income. The complaint states that the accused men harassed him even after he left the job, worsening his mental state. The family was already facing major financial strain, and the inability to manage household expenses reportedly deepened his feelings of despair. His wife claims that the continued pressure and humiliation played a significant role in deteriorating his mental health.

On October 6, Deepak reportedly traveled to Priyanka Lodge on Palshi Road in Shirwal, Satara district. There, he allegedly took his own life by hanging. Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine confirmed that Deepak had also taken a personal loan from a private bank and was unable to pay the monthly installments after losing his job, which further intensified his depression. Police said the investigation will examine the nature of harassment and the involvement of the accused individuals leading up to the suicide. The case highlights the growing impact of workplace stress and financial instability on mental health, especially in private employment sectors.