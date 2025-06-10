Pune Witnesses Surge in Dengue Amid Intermittent Rain; PMC Issues Guidelines for Citizens

As the monsoon season began and the temperatures are going down in Pune, conditions now lead to mosquito breeding. Citizens are warned to ensure there is no waterlogging, there are no puddles, or still water ponds in their locality. The hospitals in Pune have reported a rise in dengue cases, especially among children, after the recent intermittent rains. As the cases are rising, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued guidelines for all the citizens, and it urged them to follow everything.

The PMC posted on X, “To reduce the risk of dengue, maintain cleanliness not only inside your home but also in your surroundings. Do not allow water to collect in pots, tanks, flower vessels, tyres, etc. Small preventive actions can help avert major health crises.” It posted a photo that read, “Let's Stay Alert, Prevent Seasonal Diseases

Guppy Fish Rearing:

Guppy fish should be bred in lotus ponds, fountains, and artificial waterfalls to control mosquito larvae.”

To prevent dengue and other vector-borne illnesses, follow these dos and don'ts: