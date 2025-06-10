Pune Witnesses Surge in Dengue Amid Intermittent Rain; PMC Issues Guidelines for Citizens
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 10, 2025 17:43 IST2025-06-10T17:43:03+5:302025-06-10T17:43:56+5:30
As the monsoon season began and the temperatures are going down in Pune, conditions now lead to mosquito breeding. ...
As the monsoon season began and the temperatures are going down in Pune, conditions now lead to mosquito breeding. Citizens are warned to ensure there is no waterlogging, there are no puddles, or still water ponds in their locality. The hospitals in Pune have reported a rise in dengue cases, especially among children, after the recent intermittent rains. As the cases are rising, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued guidelines for all the citizens, and it urged them to follow everything.
The PMC posted on X, “To reduce the risk of dengue, maintain cleanliness not only inside your home but also in your surroundings. Do not allow water to collect in pots, tanks, flower vessels, tyres, etc. Small preventive actions can help avert major health crises.” It posted a photo that read, “Let's Stay Alert, Prevent Seasonal Diseases
Guppy Fish Rearing:
Guppy fish should be bred in lotus ponds, fountains, and artificial waterfalls to control mosquito larvae.”
To reduce the risk of dengue, maintain cleanliness not only inside your home but also in your surroundings. Do not allow water to collect in pots, tanks, flower vessels, tyres, etc. Small preventive actions can help avert major health crises. pic.twitter.com/51NcmCi14r— PMC Care (@PMCPune) June 10, 2025
Also Read: Faith vs Fact: Pimpri Locals Worship Leaking Tree, Civic Body Reveals the Truth (Watch Video)
To prevent dengue and other vector-borne illnesses, follow these dos and don'ts:
- Apply insect repellent to skin that is exposed.
- Put on long sleeves and long trousers.
- Put screens on doors and windows that prevent mosquitoes from entering your house.
- Remove any standing water from the containers and the surrounding areas of your house.
- If you're in a high-risk location, sleep under a mosquito net.
- Make sure everything around you is tidy and debris-free.
- Avoid letting water build up in buckets or other containers.
- Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms including fever, headache, or rash.
- For prevention, don't rely just on chemical sprays.
- Dark clothing attracts insects, so avoid wearing it.
- Avoid littering and creating mosquito-attracting situations.