Pune: Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by In-Laws Over Dowry

Pune, Maharashtra (May 22, 2025): A newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune’s Hadapsar area after facing repeated harassment from her in-laws over dowry and gifts given during marriage. The deceased has been identified as Devaki Prasad Pujari, 22. Her husband Prasad Chandrakant Pujari, brother-in-law Prasanna Chandrakant Pujari, mother-in-law Surekha Chandrakant Pujari and father-in-law Chandrakant Pujari have been booked.

A complaint in the case was filed by Devaki’s father Gurusangappa Myageri at Hadapsar police station.

As per the complaint, Devaki and Prasad got married on April 18 at a marriage hall in Bagewadi, Vijayapura. The bride’s family gave four tolas of gold and spent around Rs 10 lakh on the wedding.

Devaki came to Pune the next day and, from that day on, was allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws. The accused reportedly argued with her for not bringing utensils or a refrigerator as part of the dowry and verbally abused her.

Unable to bear the abuse, Devaki returned to her parental home and informed her father. However, her father-in-law later convinced her to return to Pune. On May 18, Devaki called her father in tears and said her husband, brother-in-law and in-laws were harassing and assaulting her over dowry demands.

Her father promised to visit Pune and settle the matter. But the next day, on May 19, Devaki was found hanging at her residence in Hadapsar.

A case has been registered and Hadapsar police are investigating further.