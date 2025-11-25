Pune Woman Duped by Fake Bank of India Pension Card Advertisement on Instagram

Pune: Cases of cyber fraud has seen at rise in recent time, many people have been cheated for lakhs. Recently, a cyber thief defrauded a 72-year-old woman from Palepadal area of ​​Rs 50,000 by showing her a Instagram advertisments on Instagram. A case has been registered against an unknown cyber thief at Kalepadal police station in this regard.

According to the police, the complainant woman saw an advertisement on Instagram on November 8 to get a Bank of India Pension Card.She contacted him as she found the advertisement credible. After that, the accused took away the woman’s Aadhar card, PAN card, photo of Bank of India ATM card and other bank account details under the guise of pension card processing.

After that, the accused contacted him on two WhatsApp numbers. After that, he persuaded her to transfer Rs 50,000 from her bank account. The woman sent the money in trust. However, she did not receive the pension card. After realizing that she had been cheated, the woman complained to the police.