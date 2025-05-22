Pune Woman Duped of Rs 36.5 Lakh After Clicking Share Market Link on Social Media

Pune, Maharashtra (May 22, 2025): A 44-year-old woman working with a private company in Pune lost Rs 36.5 lakh in an online share market scam after clicking a link on social media. The woman, a resident of Nagras Road in Aundh, lodged a complaint at Chatushrungi Police Station. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act. According to police, the woman is employed at a private firm in Magarpatta. She received a link related to the share market on social media. After clicking on it, she was added to a WhatsApp group of around 200 members. Initially, she received investment tips and guidance on share market trading.

Later, she was asked to submit documents such as her PAN card and Aadhaar card to open a trading account. She began by investing Rs 50,000. When she saw a profit on her initial investment, she went on to invest Rs 36.5 lakh.

She was shown a return of Rs 68 lakh in her account. When she requested a withdrawal, she was told she had been given two lakh shares that she must purchase first. When the woman said she did not have the funds, the scammers offered her a loan.

After she refused the loan, they threatened legal action and said her bank account and assets would be frozen. When she contacted another group member over the phone, he too revealed that he had been duped in a similar manner.

Following this, the woman filed a complaint with the Cyber Police. Inspector Nanavare is leading the investigation.