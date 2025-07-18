Pune: Woman Gets Partial Alimony After Husband’s Fraudulent Divorce Move

Pune court has approved a partial alimony application by wife after husband fraudulently divorced her. Family court has ordered the husband to pay Rs 7,000 to his wife every month until the verdict of the case is out. Family Court Judge P.M. Patil gave this interim decision. Smita and Rakesh (name changed) got married on July 2, 2021. Rakesh earns about lakhs of rupees by running a social organization. After the marriage, Rakesh started mentally harassing Smita on the advice of his so-called friend. He initiated frequent, disproportionate arguments with insults and threats.

Shockingly, Rakesh and a friend colluded to create a unilateral affidavit on March 26, 2022, and coerced Smita into signing it. The text of this affidavit stated that the two were divorced and their family relationship had ended. Smita continued to live her life believing in the text of this affidavit.

Adv. Amol Baburao Alman said that the affidavit has no value from the legal point of view. He brought to the attention of the court that marriage and divorce of people following the religions of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Sikh can be done only as per the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. Accepting this argument, the court granted partial maintenance to the wife.