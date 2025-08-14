Pune: Woman Gym Trainer, Colleague Kill Young Man with Iron Rod at Protein Shop

Pune, Maharashtra (August 14, 2025): A young man was killed after an argument at a protein supplement shop in Alandi, Pune. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at around 2:45 p.m. in the Kale Colony area, at a shop named ‘Protein Puzzle’. The victim has been identified as Gopinath Verpe, also known as Lalla (35), a resident of Vadmukhwadi. Police have arrested Pranjal Dilip Tawre (22) from Pathare Mala, Charholi, and Yash Patole (26) from Dudulgaon, Alandi. Both are gym trainers.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar, Pranjal Tawre and Yash Patole work at a gym near Chowisawadi Phata. They also run the ‘Protein Puzzle’ supplement shop in Dehu Phata, Kale Colony, Alandi. Gopinath knew Pranjal from the gym. A dispute arose between them for unknown reasons. On Wednesday, Pranjal called Gopinath to meet near Charholi Phata. They then rode a two-wheeler to the younger Paduka temple area in Alandi.

There, Pranjal and Yash attacked Gopinath with an iron rod. They hit him on the head and left him at the spot. They also closed the shop shutter and left. Gopinath was critically injured and taken to a hospital by bystanders. Doctors declared him dead before treatment. His body was later taken to YCM Hospital in Pimpri for post-mortem and then handed to family members.

After the attack, Pranjal Tawre and Yash Patole went to Dighi police station and confessed to the murder. The police then registered a murder case late Wednesday night and visited the crime scene.