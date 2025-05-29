Pune: Woman Harassed by In-Laws Over ‘Black Magic’ Claim After Lemons Found Under Mat During Wedding

A disturbing case has come to light where a married woman was allegedly harassed by her in-laws after lemons were found under her mat during her wedding ceremony, leading to accusations of black magic. The Kalepadal police have registered a case against the woman's husband and mother-in-law based on her complaint.

The 25-year-old woman, a resident of Pune, filed a complaint at the Kalepadal police station, stating that she was married to a man from Ambernath in May 2019. According to police reports, during the wedding rituals, two lemons were discovered under the mat on which she was seated. Following the ceremony, when she moved to her in-laws' home, her husband and mother-in-law began taunting her over the lemons, alleging that she was practicing black magic. The harassment escalated, and she was subjected to both physical and mental abuse. Unable to bear the continued torture and family disputes, the woman eventually left her matrimonial home and returned to her parents. She recently approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Meanwhile, Nanded City Police has registered a case against the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for harassing a married woman. A 24-year-old girl has filed a complaint in this regard at Nanded City Police Station. The harassment of the girl started after marriage. They demanded money from the husband. They took away the jewelry given in marriage. The girl has said in her complaint that her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law threatened to leave the house if she did not give the money.