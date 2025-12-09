Pune: Woman Injured in Leopard Attack in Ashtapur

Pune Leopard Attack: A woman was injured in a leopard attack in Ashtapur, Haveli taluka, early Tuesday morning, December 9, 2025. The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. The injured woman has been identified as Anjana Valmik Kotwal. She is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Wagholi.

Kotwal was leaving her house to attend a religious ceremony when a leopard, hiding nearby, suddenly attacked her. Her cries alerted locals who rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital immediately. The incident has created fear among residents in the Ashtapur area.

Upon receiving information, villagers contacted the forest department. A team reached the site to inspect and assess the situation. Measures are underway to track the movements of the leopard and ensure public safety.