Pune Woman Jumps To Death with Son, Alleges Harassment by Sister-in-Law in Suicide Note

A heartbreaking incident has come to light in Ambegaon Budruk, Pune, where a 31-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from her building's terrace with her 6-year-old son. Both the woman and the child died instantly. The tragedy occurred around 6 PM on Wednesday evening in the Ambegaon area. Police have recovered a note written in lipstick from the scene, stating that she made this decision due to harassment from her sister-in-law. The deceased have been identified as Mayuri Shashikant Deshmukh and her son Vishnu Shashikant Deshmukh (6). The process of registering a case was ongoing at Ambegaon Budruk Police Station late into the night.

According to police, Mayuri, originally from Khamgaon in Buldhana district, lived with her husband and six-year-old son in a rented apartment in Kalpakasrushti Society, Ambegaon Budruk. Two days prior, she had gone to Khamgaon with her husband. However, an argument reportedly broke out with her in-laws there. Following this, she returned to Pune alone with her son. Tragically, she then jumped from the terrace of their residential building with her son in the evening, resulting in their immediate deaths.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Ambegaon Budruk police rushed to the scene. On the terrace from which Mayuri jumped, police found a note written in lipstick in a notebook. The note explicitly stated that she was taking this step due to harassment from her sister-in-law. Police have seized the note and informed her relatives. The woman's husband and other family members have departed from Khamgaon for Pune.