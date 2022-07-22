Pune: Woman laborer falls from sixteenth floor, losses her life

Pune: A woman construction worker died after falling from the sixteenth floor of a planned housing project in Jaidevnagar area on Sinhagad road. Dattawadi Police registered a case against the construction contractor for not taking safety measures.

The deceased construction worker has been identified as Meenakumari Sahu (age 41). A case has been registered against contractor Pawar Shankar Bhai Reddy for being responsible for the accident. Police sub-inspector Rani Shinde has lodged a complaint at Duttawadi police station.

Sahu is originally from Chhattisgarh. She was working on a planned housing project in the Jaidevnagar area on Sinhagad road. At that time, due to a loss of balance, Sahu fell from the sixteenth floor into the duct in the premises of the building. Sahu, who was seriously injured, died before treatment. However, a case of sudden death was registered at the Duttawadi police station. The investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to the failure of the contractor to take safety measures. After that, a case was registered against the contractor in this case.