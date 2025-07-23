Pune: Woman Lured with Fake Job, Then Threatened and Harassed, Case Registered

Pune: Case has been registered against person for allegedly cheating a 29-year-old young woman for promising her fake job. Accused gave the complainant a fake job letter in January, promising her a package of Rs 1 lakh per month and other incentives worth Rs 15 lakh per year.

The Market Yard police have registered a case against the accused. As per the reports, accused identified as Shantanu Anil Sadashiv (Res. Yavatmal) offered victim a package of Rs 1 lakh per month and other incentives worth Rs 15 lakh per year. After that, he called her from different mobile numbers. After the complainant refused to talk, he would send obscene photos through messages. He would also lure her with money to do the work as per the photos.

When the complainant opposed this, he would repeatedly chase her and threaten to file a police complaint. Fed up with this harassment, the young woman filed a complaint against him at the Market Yard police station. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Inspector (Crime) Navale.

In separate incident a woman has filed a police complaint against her husband for secretly recording her while bathing and threatening to release the video clips if she fails to bring in more money for car EMIs. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, who is also a Class I government officer posted in the city like her husband, accusing the man and seven of his family members of blackmail, dowry harassment and breach of privacy.

According to police, the couple got married in 2020. Over time, the husband reportedly grew suspicious of his wife’s character and began subjecting her to physical and mental abuse. To spy on her and secretly monitor her activities, he allegedly installed hidden cameras throughout the house, including in the bathroom, and would track her even while he was at work.In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband repeatedly threatened to release her bathing videos on the internet unless she brought Rs 1.5 lakh from her parents to help repay car and home loans.