Pune: Woman Posing as Lawyer Arrested for Legal Fraud and Extortion

Pune: Loni Kalbhor police successfully caught a woman red-handed and has arrested her for impersonating as a lawyer for allegedly extorting money from senior citizen. As per the reports she used to threat the people with false legal consequence. These incident took place between April 24 and May 28, during which Kamble defrauded the victim by exploiting his illiteracy and fear of legal action.

According to police and as reported by Pune Mirror, the complainant, Bapurao Kadu Satpute (63), a Kamble, posing as a lawyer, defrauded an Ahilyanagar resident, Satpute, by falsely promising a legal separation from his daughter-in-law. She took payments in cash and via bank transfers without providing the promised service. Kamble then escalated the deception, falsely claiming the daughter-in-law had filed rape and assault charges and a complaint with the Women's Commission, demanding further money for bribes to avoid arrest.

Following repeated harassment, Satpute reported Kamble to Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajkumar Shinde. A sting operation, led by Senior Inspector Rajendra Panhale, resulted in Kamble's arrest while accepting a ₹15,000 bribe from Satpute.Video evidence showed Kamble counting the money and demanding more. A search of her residence uncovered suspicious documents—FIR copies, complaint applications, property papers, and other legal documents—potentially linked to other fraud cases under investigation.

The operation was overseen by Police Commissioner Kumar, DCP Shinde, and Assistant Commissioner Anuradha Udamale. The team included Senior Inspector Panhale, Sub-Inspectors Birajdar and Mali, and Constables Navale, Kumbhar, Nanapure, Dhumal, and Jojare. Authorities are investigating whether Kamble defrauded other individuals as well.