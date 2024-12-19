Pune Woman Slaps Drunk Man 25 Times for Alleged Harassment on Bus (Watch Video)

A video of a woman repeatedly slapping a man on a Pune local bus has gone viral on social media. The woman claimed the man, who was allegedly drunk, harassed her by touching her inappropriately. She stated that the man, seated next to her on the bus, attempted to touch her while leaving his seat.

In the video, the woman can be seen slapping the man multiple times while he repeatedly apologized, admitting his wrongdoing. The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many users applauding the woman for taking a stand against harassment.

Pune Woman Slaps Drunk Man 25 times for Allegedly harrasing Her inside Bus

pic.twitter.com/S5kMNynJYf — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 19, 2024

One user commented, “Why only 25 times? You should have slapped him more,” while another wrote, “Well done!” However, not all responses were supportive. Some criticized her actions, questioning, “Who gave her the right to slap him?”