Pune: Woman Succumbs to Injuries After Husband Allegedly Stabs Her; Police File Case

While Pune's Vaishanvi Hagawane case is still pending, more such case of harassment and death are coming in light. Few days a woman was allegedly stabbed with a sharp weapon by her husband in Baramati suspicion of character was admitted in Sasoon hospital has died while taking treatment. Following which a case has been registered against her husband in this case.

According to information given by police sources, the woman's brother Bhagwan Hanumant Birdawade has filed a complaint with the police in this case. Accordingly, the city police have registered a case of murder against her husband Lahu Rama Waikar (age 48, resident of Bandalwadi, Tal. Baramati). On the 25th, Sanjana was stabbed with a sharp weapon on the head, forehead and face by her husband on suspicion of character. Sanjana, who was seriously injured, was undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital in Pune city. But she died during treatment.

In another separate incident a 22-year-old woman from Parbhani district died by suicide in Mahalunge, Khed taluka, after alleged harassment by her in-laws. The woman, Pooja Gajanan Nirwal, was found hanging in her home on April 27. Police have detained her husband and sister-in-law in connection with the case.

The Mahalunge MIDC police, under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, arrested Gajanan Munjaji Nirwal, 27, of Kharabwadi, and his sister Radha Yadav, 31, of the same locality. The complaint was filed on May 1 by Pooja's father, Ganesh Marutrao Bochre, a resident of Tuljapur in Parbhani district.