Pune Youth Abducted and Brutally Attacked Over Financial Dispute

In a shocking incident in the Deccan area of Pune, a 23-year-old man was allegedly abducted and assaulted with a sharp weapon. The attack occurred on July 23 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. near the Deccan PMT bus stop and Samvidhan Chowk in Wanowrie. Siddharth Ashok Bachate, a resident of Kirkatwadi, has filed a complaint at the Deccan Police Station. The police have registered a case against Jyotiraditya Gite, 36, from Monjri, and his 6 to 7 accomplices.

According to the police, the attack stemmed from a financial dispute involving Bachate’s friend, Ravi Waghmare, and Gite. Gite reportedly instructed Bachate to contact Waghmare and demand money on his behalf. When Bachate refused, Gite and his accomplices allegedly abducted him from Deccan, forced him into a car, and took him to Samvidhan Chowk in Wanowrie. There, they assaulted him with a koyta, injuring his head and back. Bachate was hospitalized at a private facility due to the severe injuries. A case has been filed against Gite and his associates, and an investigation is currently underway.