Pune: Youth Brutally Attacked for Refusing to Pay Rs 50 Extortion in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri: A shocking incident has came to light were a young man was allegedly run over by a vehicle and nearly killed for refusing to pay a mere 50 rupees in extortion money. A case has been registered against three people in this regard. The incident took place on Tuesday (January 13) around 11:30 AM at a tea stall in the Ravet area.

Accused have been identified as Vinod alias Vinya Nijappa Gaikwad (age 27, resident of Ramabai Nagar, Ravet), Akshay Prabhakar Sable (age 32, resident of Kalbhor Nagar, Akurdi, Pune), and Bhushan Bhosle.

The injured young man has been identified as Mayur Ashok Lokhande (age 30, resident of Rupesh Colony, Dattawadi, Akurdi, originally from Nimgaon Sava, Junnar taluka), who filed a complaint at the Ravet police station on Wednesday (January 14).

According to the police, the complainant, Mayur Lokhande, runs a scrap metal business. While the complainant was sitting at a hotel in Ravet having tea, Vinod Gaikwad demanded, "You earn a lot of money; if you want to do business here, give me 50 rupees." When the complainant refused to pay, the suspects allegedly abused him, hit him on the head with a chair, and inflicted serious injuries.