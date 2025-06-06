Pune: Youth Dies on the Spot After Container Truck Hits Bike on Bhigwan-Baramati Road

A tragic accident took place on Thursday evening around 8 PM on the Bhigwan-Baramati road near Pune, where a container truck collided with a two-wheeler. The accident was so serious that the deceased died on the spot due to injures. The 24-year-old youth who died in the accident identified as Akshay Baban Awhad is originally from Khanapur, Ahilyanagar district, currently residing in Baramati. As per the reports he died due to serious injuries in this accident. The complaint has been filed in Bhigwan police station.

Further details about the identity of the victim and the cause of the accident are awaited. Authorities are investigating the incident, and an appeal has been made to motorists to exercise caution while driving, especially at night.

In seperate on May 15 at approximately 8 a.m. in Dawadmala, Chakan, a speeding tempo hit three pedestrians on Ambethan Road. Jayaram Tarasingh Chavan (52) died at the scene, and two women were injured. Chavan's son, Satish Jayaram Chavan (22), filed a complaint at the Chakan Police Station, leading to a case being registered against the unidentified tempo driver.