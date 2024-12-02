Pune Youth Hoist 30-Foot Banner at Nagphani Cliff to Back Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra CM

Mahayuti has secured a majority in the state assembly elections, winning over 200 seats, but the question of who will be the Chief Minister remains unresolved. Amid this uncertainty, the youth of Maval demonstrated their support for Ajit Pawar by hoisting a 30-foot banner from the 800-foot Hagphani cliff, also calling for Maval MLA Sunil Shelke to be included in the cabinet. This eye-catching display has generated buzz in political circles.

The assembly election results were announced on November 23, highlighting the grand alliance's majority, and attention now turns to the Chief Minister selection. Party workers are eager for their leaders to assume the role, with many supporters voicing their desire for Ajit Pawar.

Also Read: New Maharashtra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony: Preparations Begin at Mumbai's Azad Maidan (Watch Video)

Climbing Nagphani Kada, also known as Dukes Nose, is a perilous endeavor. Located in a dense forest near Lonavala, Pune district, it requires mountaineering experience and proper equipment due to its steep and rocky terrain.