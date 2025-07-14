Pune: Youth Murdered in Katraj With Koyta After Argument Over Staring at Pan Stall

A shocking crime has came to light in Pune's Katraj area where a 24-year-old youth has been for staring at accused person standing at pan stall. This incident took palace on Friday around 10:30 pm at Sai Siddhi Chowk area in Katraj. Deceased has been identified as Aryan Salve who is originally from Nashik and accused is the resident of Katraj 28-year-old.

Police reports suggested that salve had come to Pune in search of job and was staying with uncle in Ambegaon Pathar. As per FPJ report this incident took place when deceased went to buy a pan at a shop in the area where the accused more was also standing. Heated argument took place between them for staring, later on the slave slapped more and following the acttack Salve multiple times with a koyta leading to serious injuries on his hand and head.

Post fight, bystanders took deceased to hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Rahul Khilare told The Free Press Journal that the accused has been arrested. Preliminary investigation suggests the dispute arose from staring, but the matter remains under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken.