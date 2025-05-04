Pune: Youth Urinates on Idol In Temple, Father Verbally Attacks Protestors (Watch Video)

After a Muslim youth was caught on CCTV peeing on an idol of the Goddess Annapurna at Nageshwar Temple on Friday, May 2, tensions increased in Pune, Maharashtra's Paud village. The accused Chand Shaikh, 19, and his father, Naushad Shaikh, 44, were beaten by furious residents. They were taken to the police station. According to media reports, Naushad made fun of the onlookers by saying, "You Hindus can't do anything to us." Chand Shaikh's father used derogatory language with and insulted the local villagers who went to complain about his son's act, according to Santosh Girigosavi, senior inspector of the Paud police station.

There would have been riots and massacre of Hindus if such a outrageous desecration had happened in a mosque in Pakistan or Bangladesh.



This is 19 year old musalman Chand Naushad Sheikh in Mahadev temple, Pune.



Make an example out of him.pic.twitter.com/E2RMcJfK1C — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) May 3, 2025

On Saturday, May 3, the locals protested Chand Shaikh's heinous crime by marching the streets. Throughout the march, they chanted the phrases "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Jai Shri Ram." According to media reports, Chand Shaikh and his father have been the subject of a case brought by the Paud Police. The matter is being investigated.

"Shivaji Waghvale, a Paud resident, complained about what was happening at the Paud Police Station. He claimed that Chand Naushad Shaikh, the accused, entered the Nageshwar temple, removed the idol of the deity, and desecrated it, as shown in the CCTV footage. After that, locals visited his house to speak with his father. But the boy's father mistreated them and spoke in a menacing manner," the police said.