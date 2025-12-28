Pune: Zero Tolerance for Drunk Driving as Police Set Up Five-Day Checkpoint Drive Before December 31 Parties

The traffic police conducted a special three-day drive last week against motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. As part of the operation, checkpoints were set up at 30 locations across the city, where vehicles were stopped and drivers were screened. During this intensive enforcement, legal action was taken against 201 motorists found driving after consuming alcohol. The offenders were booked under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and were subjected to prescribed fines along with further legal procedures. Officials said the campaign aimed to deter drunk driving and reduce the risk of road accidents caused by impaired driving.

To further curb incidents of drunk driving, city police have announced that checkpoints will be established at multiple locations over the next four days. With December 31 approaching, police have been directed to intensify enforcement to ensure that traffic rules are not violated on New Year’s Eve. The Police Commissioner has instructed officials to step up vigilance in advance to prevent any untoward incidents. A high-level meeting of senior officers was held, during which clear directions were issued to maintain strict law and order and to carry out firm and wide-ranging action against drunk driving during this sensitive period.

The Police Commissioner also highlighted that areas such as Yerwada, Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park and Baner have a high concentration of pubs and bars. Special instructions have been given to concerned police stations to ensure that there is no unruly behaviour or disturbance in these areas on December 31. Additional police personnel will be deployed around pubs and bar zones to maintain order. With Christmas celebrations, New Year festivities and several public events scheduled, citizen safety will be given top priority, and strict action will be taken against anyone violating rules, police officials warned.

Meanwhile, Saturday was devoted to a series of review meetings involving senior police leadership. Joint meetings were held with Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners, senior police inspectors, investigation team heads, police chowky in-charges, traffic department officials and crime branch officers. Detailed discussions were conducted on planning for the night of December 31, arrangements for the Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh homage programme, preparations in view of upcoming municipal elections, and the overall crime situation in the city. Strategies to ensure smooth law enforcement and public safety were thoroughly reviewed.