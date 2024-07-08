Pune: Zika Virus Cases Rise to 12 with Three New Positive Reports Today

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Health Officer Kalpana Baliwant confirmed today that the total number of Zika virus cases in Pune has risen to 12, with three new cases reported. Since June 20, PMC has recorded a total of 12 infections.

A 42-year-old woman residing in Karvenagar has tested positive for Zika virus infection, officials confirmed. She experienced mild fever, rash, and joint pain, symptoms typical of Zika virus. Employed in the insurance department of a private hospital, she sought medical attention after developing a fever. Upon consultation, her physician sent a blood sample to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), which returned positive for Zika virus. The woman received outpatient treatment and is currently recuperating at home.

On Saturday, Pune recorded three new cases of Zika virus infection, all concerning pregnant women. Initially concentrated in areas like Erandwane, Mundhwa, and Dahanukar Colony, the virus is now spreading throughout Pune city and into rural areas. A new case was reported from Ambegaon in Pune rural, highlighting the virus's expanding reach. Additionally, the latest cases include one from Kharadi rural and another from Karvenagar.