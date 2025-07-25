Pune’s Bhide Bridge Likely to Reopen Before Ganeshotsav to Ease Festive Traffic

Pune is the hub of various Ganesh mandal's, you can see people celebrating Ganesh Utsav in every single house. Every next wing of city is decorated with idols and ahead of Ganesh Utsav i.e August 27, Municipality will try to open Bhide bridge on on Mutha river which connects central part of the city. This will help to maintain traffic.

Bhide Bridge has been closed since April for the work of the Metro's pedestrian bridge. Mahametro was planning to complete this work in June. However, Mahametro had asked the municipality for an extension for this. Due to the closure of Bhide Bridge, drivers going to Deccan from Shaniwar Peth, Tilak Road, Mandai areas have to take a long detour. To manage the traffic congestion during the festive season Pune's Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has informed that they will try to open Bhide bridge on Mutha river which connects central part of the city ahead of Ganesh festival.

The increased traffic on Lakshmi Road and Fergusson Road, compounded by Ganeshotsav road closures, causes significant congestion in central Pune. The bridge is therefore crucial for small vehicle traffic. City Ganesh Mandals requested its opening before the festival, and Naval Kishore Ram responded positively, assuring its completion before Ganeshotsav.