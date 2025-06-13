Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Psychiatry Head Dies While Trekking in Himachal

In a tragic incident, Dr Nitin Abhivant, a respected psychiatrist and Head of the Psychiatry Department at Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, passed away due to severe breathing difficulties while trekking in the Buran Ghati region of Himachal Pradesh. He was 42.

Dr Abhivant, an experienced trekker and outdoor enthusiast, had embarked on the expedition with his college friends from Mumbai on June 7. The group began their trek on Monday morning, but within just half an hour, Dr Abhivant began experiencing acute breathlessness.

“Despite immediate efforts by his fellow doctor friends to revive him and rush him back to the base camp, he could not be saved,” said an official from Sassoon General Hospital.

Dr Abhivant was well-known in the medical community, not only for his professional expertise but also for his passion for trekking. He had successfully completed several challenging treks in the Sahyadri ranges over the years.

His sudden demise has come as a shock to colleagues and friends alike. “He was not just a brilliant psychiatrist but also a compassionate human being,” a hospital official shared. Dr Abhivant is survived by his parents, brother, wife, and an eight-year-old son.