Robbery in Pune: Jewellery Shop Owner and Staff Seriously Injured in Theft, Gold and Cash Stolen

An incident robbery that shocked the city's security claims took place on Tuesday afternoon where four unidentified robbers attacked a jewellery shop named 'Gajanan Jewellers' at Vadgaon Budruk in the Sinhagad Road area in broad daylight and looted property worth lakhs. The shop owner and an employee were seriously injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. As per the reports incident, which took place around 11 am, has spread an atmosphere of fear in the entire area. The robbers entered the shop directly and, without saying anything, stabbed the shopkeeper repeatedly, injuring the people in the shop. After that, they took gold and silver jewellery and cash worth lakhs from the shop and fled.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Sinhagad Road police reached the spot. However, after this incident, citizens are questioning the efficiency of the police. In broad daylight, a shop on the main road is robbed, and when the police get information about it, the robbers flee after stealing everything, which is a serious matter.

Although the police have claimed to have started an investigation based on CCTV footage, the rising crime rate and incidents in broad daylight are raising questions about the law and order situation in Pune.