Satish Wagh Murder Case: Know How Wife Plotted Husband’s Abduction and Killing With Her Boyfriend

Pune, Maharashtra (December 26, 2024): Police have made a major breakthrough in the murder of Satish Wagh, who was kidnapped and killed on December 9. Investigations revealed that his wife, Mohini Wagh, was the mastermind behind the crime.

Mohini Wagh (48) was reportedly in a relationship with Akshay Jawalkar (32) who was 15 years younger than her. The illicit relationship was the motive behind the murder, as Satish was seen as an obstacle. Mohini allegedly hired contract killers to carry out the crime.

Akshay's parents had rented a room in Fursungi with Satish and Mohini in 2001 when Akshay was just nine years old. The two families were close, and Akshay became friends with Satish and Mohini’s son, who was the same age. However, when Akshay turned 21, an affair reportedly began between him and Mohini, who was 37 at the time.

In 2016, Akshay decided to get married and moved out with his parents. However, even after his marriage, he continued to meet Mohini. This caused frequent conflicts between Satish, Mohini, and Akshay. Satish also used to physically assault Mohini. It went on for many years and finally, it ended with his murder.

On December 9, Satish Wagh was abducted during his morning walk. He was brutally murdered, with more than 70 stab wounds on his body. The attackers then disposed of his body at the Shindwane Ghat. The Crime Branch examined CCTV footage and arrested the accused. During the investigation, it was revealed that Mohini had orchestrated the murder to rid herself of her husband, who had become an obstacle to her affair.

According to reports, Mohini paid Rs 1.5 lakh to Jawalkar. In turn, Jawalkar hired two accomplices, Pawan, Navnath, and Vikas, to carry out the killing. The contract was set at Rs 5 lakh, and the remaining payment was to be made after the murder