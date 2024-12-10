Satish Wagh Murder Case: Pune Police Detain Two Suspects in Abduction and Killing of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar’s Uncle

Pune, Maharashtra (December 10, 2024): Satish Wagh, 55, the uncle of Bharatiya Janata Party MLC (BJP) MLC Yogesh Tilekar, was abducted and murdered on Monday. His body was found at Shindawane Ghat under the Yavat police station in Pune rural area on Tuesday Monday. Pune police have taken two suspects into custody and are questioning them as part of their investigation.

Wagh, a resident of Manjari Farm in Hadapsar. He left home early Tuesday morning for his usual walk when four men forced him into a four-wheeler a short distance from his house. A local resident witnessed the abduction and informed Wagh’s family, who filed a complaint at Hadapsar police station.

CCTV footage of abduction

Pune, Maharashtra: Satish Wagh, the maternal uncle of Pune BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar, was kidnapped by unknown assailants. His body was later found in Yavat. CCTV footage of the kidnapping surfaced, and the police have launched an investigation. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/MoBNiww6sd — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2024

Police tracked Wagh’s movements using CCTV footage. Wooden sticks were found near the body, suggesting they were used in the attack.

Investigators believe Wagh was killed within hours of being abducted. Sixteen police teams, along with forensic experts and a dog squad, are working to gather evidence and identify additional suspects.