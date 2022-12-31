Separate Building To Be Constructed For PMC’s Medical College

The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is moving forward, and tenders have been issued for the construction of a building on the Dr. Naidu Hospital premises. The actual work will begin once the technical process of tender approval is finished.

Through a charitable organisation, the municipal corporation has established a medical college. Currently, classes are being held in classrooms set up on the premises of Kamala Nehru Hospital and Baburao Sanas School. It is scheduled to begin second-year classes when minor renovations are made to the Dr. Naidu Hospital facility. At the same time, a separate structure for the college and hospital will be built on the hospital's grounds. There was a tender process for that.

The tender of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited, a construction company in Mumbai, came in at the lowest rate, i.e., the rate declared by the Municipal Corporation. This company's tender of Rs 109 crores will be presented for approval at the standing committee meeting. The technical process will be finished, and the actual work will begin with the approval of the Standing Committee.