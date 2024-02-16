Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Accused Ganesh Marne and Vitthal Shelar's Custody Extended

Pune: Ganesh Marne and Vitthal Shelar are the main conspirators in the murder case of notorious gangster Sharad Mohol. The authorities are yet to examine the call recordings on their mobile phones and interrogate them face-to-face along with other accused who are in custody under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe, the investigating officer, sought an extension of MCOCA custody of Marne and Shelar by three days, while the other accused should be remanded to judicial custody. Accordingly, in the MCOCA custody of Marne and Shelar, special MCOCA court judge V.K. R. Kachare has extended the custody until Feb. 17.

The MCOCA custody of the main conspirators Ganesh Marne, Vitthal Shelar, Sahil alias Munna Polekar, Namdev Mahipati Kangude, Amar Maruti Kangude, Chandrakant Shahu Shelke, Vinayak Santosh Gavankar, Vitthal Kisan Gandle and Abhijit Arun Mankar ended on Thursday. They were produced before a special court. The accused Ganesh Marne and Vitthal Shelar had absconded after the murder of Sharad Mohol. The police will probe who helped them during this period and whether they have purchased any property. Special public prosecutor Pramod Bombatkar sought an extension of MCOCA custody of Marne and Shelar by three days, while the other accused should be remanded to judicial custody. On behalf of the defense, Adv. Rahul Deshmukh, Adv. Ketan Kadam and Adv. Dadasaheb Bhoite argued the case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended the MCOCA custody of Marne and Shelar, while remanding the other accused to judicial custody. While Ganesh Marne has been in custody for 15 days, Vitthal Shelar has been in custody for 23 days