Sharad Pawar Asserts NCP-Congress Unity, Dismisses Merger Talks Between the Parties

"Both NCP and Congress have been working together since 2001. The ideology of both parties is the same. We have also contested the Lok Sabha elections together. Both parties need to work together and we will continue to work together." Senior leader Sharad Pawar said that there is no question of NCP merging with Congress.

Ajit Pawar had said that Pawar Saheb had decided to go with the BJP. When asked about the issue, Sharad Pawar said, "None of our decisions were to go with the BJP. Our ideology and that of the BJP are different. Some of our colleagues were thinking of joining the BJP. However, it was not a party decision."

Sharad Pawar arrived in Satara on Thursday to mark the death anniversary of Karmveer Bhaurao Patil. In the last Lok Sabha elections, six MPs were elected from three parties - Congress, NCP and MIM. This year, things are different. The INDIA alliance is getting a lot of support in Maharashtra. He also expressed confidence that 30-35 MPs of the alliance will be elected from Maharashtra.