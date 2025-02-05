Shirish More Passes Away At 32: Saint Tukaram Maharaj 11th Generation Descendant Dies by Suicide At His Pune Residence

Shirish Maharaj More, a 32-year-old. 11th Generation descendant of Saint Tukaram Maharaj, tragically died by suicide at his Dehu home on Wednesday morning. Police investigations suggest financial difficulties led to his death. More, who lived upstairs in his newly built house while his parents lived downstairs, was found hanging in his room after family members broke down his door when he didn't respond to them.

A suicide note citing financial problems was recovered, and police are investigating. The investigation is complicated by the fact that his mobile phone data had been completely erased. Dehu Road police, led by Senior Inspector Vikram Bansode, are conducting a detailed investigation.

More was engaged to be married next month, a marriage he had agreed to despite initial hesitation. His sudden death has shocked his family. A follower of Sambhaji Bhide, More was actively involved in promoting Saint Tukaram Maharaj's teachings and was a member of the Warkari community. His funeral will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Vaikunth crematorium.