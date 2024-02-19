Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: CM Shinde's Hoardings Found to be Vandalized En Route to Shivneri

Narayangaon: Even before he could attend the ceremony hoardings of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were found to be torn off and vandalised en route to Shivneri. The incident occurred despite of strong police presence in the area. Maratha Kranti morcha protesters had warned the chief minister not to set foot on Shivneri to protest against the delay in the Maratha reservation. The authorities are investigating whether or not these activists are involved in the vandalizing.



Since the CM and high-level dignitaries will be attending the Shiv Jayanti celebrations, the police force is kept in Shivneri and surrounding areas a day in advance. VIP passes are given by the police administration to specific people to attend the Shiv Jayanti celebrations and only those with passes are allowed to enter Fort Shivneri. After the completion of the ceremony and the departure of the Chief Minister and other Ministers, Shivaji devotees are allowed on the fort.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to come by helicopter at 8 AM. Before that the administration and police officials had to rush to remove the torn flexes. The Maratha protesters had warned the chief minister not to allow him to keep it on Shivneri, so it is being speculated that the act was committed by the Maratha Kranti protesters and the police administration is investigating the matter.



Meanwhile, a few years ago stones were pelted on the helicopter of the Chief Minister at Fort Shivneri.