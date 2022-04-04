Shopkeeper arrested for selling jeans with fake labels of a branded company

A shopkeeper has been arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly selling counterfeit jeans with fake labels of a branded company. According to the reports, the accused has been identified as Ismail Istekhar Khan (26), he has a garments shop in Pimpri, and in the shop, he also kept jeans for sale putting the name of brands.

The police lodged FIR against the shopkeeper under sections of the Copyright Act, 1957. Sub-inspector Aniruddha Savarde is investigating the case.