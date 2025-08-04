Shravan Somvar: 2 Lakh Devotees Visit Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Near Pune for Shivling Darshan

Sharvan which is one of the auspicious month in Hindu calendar has began and on the second Monday of this month devotees chanted "Har Har Mahadev, Jangalvasti Bhimashankar Maharaj ki Jai" at Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. As per the reports around two lakh devotees visited the sacred Shivlinga for darshan throughout the day, shivlinga was beautifully adorned with colorful flowers and banana leaves.

Monday (4th) The temple was opened at 4:30 am today. After cleaning the temple and the premises with milk and Mahajalabhishek puja were performed on the Shivlinga around 5 pm. After this, a Mahaaarti was performed by blowing Shankha. On this occasion, Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar Devasthan Trust President Adv Suresh Kaudre and Bhosari Assembly MLA Mahesh Landge were present. Immediately after the Mahaaarti, the temple was opened for darshan.

As the second Shravan Monday arrived, it was seen that there was a huge crowd of devotees. Considering the influx of devotees on Saturday, there was a huge crowd from Sunday morning itself and this crowd lasted till 10 pm. To facilitate the darshan of the Shivlinga, arrangements were made for online darshan passes and Mukha darshan by the temple.

Since it took time to stand in the queue for darshan, most of the devotees were returning with Mukha darshan. Police were deployed at the bus station, temple premises, and in the courtyard to control the procession, while temple security guards were kept tight at the steps and darshan bari.