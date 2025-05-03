Sinhagad Road Flyover Traffic Update: Pune Residents Stuck for Half an Hour on New Bridge (Watch Video)

Sinhagad Road and traffic jams in Pune have been an equation for years. To relieve Pune residents from this traffic jam, a new flyover was built on Sinhagad Road from Vitthalwadi Arch to Fun Time Cinema. This flyover, which was awaiting inauguration for the past several months, was finally opened for Pune residents. The flyover was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. A video has surfaced showing a large traffic jam on the very next day after the inauguration of this new flyover.

The recently inaugurated flyover on Sinhagad Road witnessed a large traffic jam on the very next day. Therefore, was the intention of building the flyover really successful? This question is now being asked by Pune residents. On the second day of the inauguration, queues of vehicles for almost a kilometer were seen on this flyover. This flyover is known as the largest flyover in the city. While it is possible to cross this bridge in just four to five minutes, the bridge took passengers about half an hour that day. Therefore, even though the flyover has been built, there is a picture of improvement seen in the area.

Traffic jams are a regular occurrence on Sinhagad Road. Passengers had to wait for an hour and a half for a distance of even fifteen minutes. This is the constant cry of the passengers here. It was necessary to build a flyover here. That is why the citizens of Sinhagad had to suffer a lot of traffic jams while the work on this flyover was going on. This new flyover is coming down in front of Fun Time Cinema. And at the same place, vehicles coming from the bridge, vehicles coming from under the bridge and vehicles coming from the village of Vadgaon are coming together at one place. Therefore, a lot of traffic jams can be seen here. However, if the situation remains the same even after the new flyover is opened, then it will be important to see what solution the traffic police take on this situation.