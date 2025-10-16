Snake Spotted at Symbiosis University in Pune Ahead of Rajnath Singh and CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Visit (Watch Video)

A snake was spotted at the Symbiosis Skills and Professional University in Pune on Thursday morning, October 16, ahead of the official visit of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend the Convocation ceremony.

The reptile was seen crawling on the campus of the university below the stage from where Rajnath Singh, CM Devendra Fadnavis, are scheduled to give a speech, which has raised security concerns during the VVIP visit for the scheduled event. Meanwhile, there's no further information about where the snake has gone or whether it has been rescued or not.

Security Scare At Symbiosis University In Pune: Snake Spotted Below Stage Ahead Of Rajnath Singh’s Arrival pic.twitter.com/Avg7Vuykja — Pune First (@Pune_First) October 16, 2025

Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of VVIP Moment

Meanwhile, Pimpri Chinchwad traffic police, in a notification, made changes on Thursday ahead of Rajnath Singh's visit. The new traffic rules will be imposed from 8 am till 2 pm on Thursday in the Bavdhan area.

Traffic from Mulshi to Bavdhan and Pashan via Viva Circle is suspended and diverted via NCC Office Bhugaon, Kothrud and True Value Underpass. Vehicles coming from Chandani Chowk Satara lane service road to Bavdhan and Pashan via Viva Chowk are suspended and diverted via Kothrud or via DIY showroom.