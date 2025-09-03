Southern Command Chief Offers Prayers at Pune’s Historic Ganpati Mandal, Emphasizes Faith and Progress

Faith and leadership came together in a symbolic moment when Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, visited the historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune during the ongoing Ganesh festival. He offered Aarti and sought blessings at the mandal, which is regarded as the first public Ganesh mandal in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Seth expressed his gratitude for being able to return to the mandal for the second consecutive year. “It is my privilege that for the second consecutive year I am present here in Pune during the Ganesh festival and have come here for darshan. Last year too, I had come here with Punit Balan ji to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha, and I have been fortunate to get this opportunity once again. I would just like to say that Lord Ganesha should take care of everyone, may all of you remain happy in the coming times, and may everyone progress in their respective fields in the days ahead,” he said.

His message of collective well-being resonated with the devotees present, reinforcing the festival’s spirit of unity and community welfare. The presence of one of the Indian Army’s top commanders underscored that faith and service to the nation often go hand in hand, reflecting values of devotion, discipline, and duty.

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, established in 1892, holds a special place in Pune’s cultural history. Widely recognized as the first public Ganesh mandal, it played a pivotal role in shaping the public celebration of Ganeshotsav. To this day, it remains a symbol of heritage, faith, and community pride in Pune.

Locals described the Army Commander’s visit as a moment of honor for the city, noting that such gestures strengthen the bond between the armed forces and citizens. Beyond the ceremonial aspect, his presence was seen as a reminder that nationalE leadership is rooted not only in strategy and defense but also in cultural participation and spiritual connection.